8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy July 7-9

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From a rooftop party to an out of this world convention, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to captivate and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Join the excitement at InConJunction 42: Space is Big, Indianapolis’s beloved sci-fi and fantasy convention. Taking place all weekend at the Wyndham Indianapolis West near the airport, this iconic event celebrates 42 years of captivating attendees. With special guests including author Mary Robinette Kowal, musicians Five Year Mission, gaming’s JD Kennedy, variety queen Moxie Anne Magnus, toast master Mikey Mason, and the fantastic artworks of WISH-TV’s own Joy Hernandez, there’s an array of engaging programming to enjoy, from panels to gaming and a writers’ symposium. While advance ticket sales have closed, you can still secure your spot at the door.

Join SoChatti Chocolate, a local vegan chocolate artisan, to celebrate World Chocolate Day falling on First Friday, July 7. Reserve your spot starting at 5 p.m. for a self-guided chocolate flight experience, featuring flavors from around the world. Enjoy live music performances, art pop-up shops, and discover new artists each month. Walk-ins available for groups up to three. Conveniently located near Bottleworks and Mass Ave with free parking. Chocolate Flight: $15/person. Drop Candy Making activity: $30. Specialty & seasonal add-ons available for $5.

This Friday, unwind on the spacious lawn of The Propylaeum while listening to the captivating music of Indianapolis artist Bashiri Asad. Experience the best porch concert in town! Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. Don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in wine and cheese pairing boxes provided by Tulip Tree Creamery and Sip & Share Wines, enhancing your enjoyment of the Porch Concert Series this summer.

Celebrate Ash & Elm Cider Co.‘s lucky number seven anniversary at their rooftop party this Friday. Enjoy stunning downtown views and a chance to relish in the flavors of their past seven years of craft ciders. Indulge in delicious food, cozy up by the fire pit, and groove to the tunes of a talented DJ. Don’t miss the unveiling of their new Lucky #7 Anniversary cider, and grab a Throwback Six-Pack featuring fan-favorite ciders. Can’t make it on Friday? Visit their restaurant starting Saturday, July 8th, to enjoy the special anniversary ciders.

Watch Tymisha Harris shine in a biographical musical showcasing the life of Josephine Baker, the pioneering African-American international superstar, beginning Friday, July 7, from 7:30-8:45 p.m. with additional shows through Sunday, July 16 at Indy District Theatre. This captivating production combines cabaret, theatre, burlesque, and dance to bring Baker’s groundbreaking exploits to life. From her influential presence in the 20th century to her enduring legacy today, witness the remarkable journey of this singer, movie star, WWII spy, civil rights activist, and beyond. Prepare to be dazzled by the extraordinary story of Josephine Baker, presented in this multi-award-winning theatrical experience.

Experience the ultimate celebration of black culture, music, and community at BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2023. Join the festivities Saturday at Taggart Memorial in Riverside Park from 3 to 9 p.m. This remarkable event brings together the finest in black music, art, food, and entertainment, hosted by Justin Bland and Made Man Improv. Dance has always been an integral part of the black community, symbolizing joy and resilience in the face of adversity. The Black Joy Indy Initiative recognizes this transformative power and invites everyone to share their joy with the world.

Calling all “Office” and Indians fans! Get ready for a Scranton takeover at Victory Field as Kate Flannery, the actress who played Meredith Palmer, comes to town for TV Faves Weekend. Don’t miss the chance to meet and greet Kate Flannery in the Center Field Plaza during the Saturday night game against the Memphis Redbirds, starting at 7:05 p.m.

American indie folk band, Fleet Foxes, arrives in town Sunday at the Old National Center. Hailing from Seattle, Washington, this exceptional group formed in 2006 and quickly gained recognition with their EP “Sun Giant” and self-titled debut album, released through Sub Pop in 2008. Prepare to be captivated as they showcase “Shore” (2020) which, like many of their albums, received widespread acclaim. Despite their humble commercial success, critics laud their musical brilliance, commending their evocative lyrics, melancholic soundscapes, and use of refined instrumentation and harmonies. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness Fleet Foxes live on stage, starting at 7:30 p.m.

