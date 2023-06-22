8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy June 23-25

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From comedy shows to outdoor events, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to captivate and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Comedy legend George Wallace takes the stage for two nights of non-stop laughter and hilarious observations at Helium Comedy Club this Friday and Saturday with shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wallace, known for his quick wit and engaging audience interactions, has an impressive comedy career that includes writing for “The Redd Foxx Show” and winning the Best Stand-Up Comedian at the American Comedy Awards. Don’t miss this opportunity to see George Wallace, along with special guests J. Anthony Brown and Myra J., live on stage. Get your tickets now for a night of comedy that will leave you in stitches. Must be 18 years or older to attend.

My Morning Jacket will be performing live at White River State Park this Friday at 7 p.m. Known for their unique blend of rock, country, and experimental sounds, My Morning Jacket has captivated audiences with their psychedelic performances since 1998. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience their electrifying live show. Get your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable evening of music. There is an Indianapolis Indians game scheduled on the same day as this event. Plan for additional time and increased traffic in and around the venue entrance.

Parlor Public House invites you to break in their new patio and celebrate the start of their summer music series from 7:30-10:30 p.m. every Friday. Enjoy live tunes outside as you soak up the summer vibes in their lush patio space. Plus, they’re offering $2 off select draft and canned beers, $8 margaritas, and delicious food available late into the night. Whether you’re a coffee enthusiast or looking for refreshing cocktails, Parlor Public House has you covered.

Head to Fall Creek Place for a fantastic family event at The Extension of Community Youth Fundraiser. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, you’ll have the opportunity to experience and learn various activities including yoga, arts and crafts, composting and planting, hydroponic farming, container gardening, and nutrition. Discover new skills and engage in fun-filled activities for all ages. Don’t miss out on the mouthwatering treats from our vendors, offering ice cream floats, popcorn, produce, and cookies. Come together to support the community and enjoy a day of learning, entertainment, and delicious snacks.

An exciting neighborhood kickoff event takes place for Irvington Pride on June 24. With over 20 participating businesses throughout the historic neighborhood, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The festivities start at 11:00 a.m. with a lively pet parade down the Pennsy Trail. Get ready for a day filled with live music, bands, DJs, a vibrant vendor village, refreshing beer garden, theater performances, face painting, captivating live entertainment, an unforgettable drag show, and much more!

Laughing Matters and Jeff Foxworthy hosts a benefit at 9:15 p.m. Saturday for Cancer Support Community (CSC) at Clowes Memorial Hall. This event raises crucial funds to provide free programs for those affected by cancer in Indiana. With over 27 years of experience, CSC is dedicated to building a vibrant community of cancer survivors and their loved ones, offering psychosocial support, education programs, and wellness initiatives. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a hilarious performance by Jeff Foxworthy while making a difference in the lives of cancer patients.

Don’t miss the return of Indy’s largest two-day pop-up market event and block party this Saturday and Sunday at Sun King Brewery Downtown from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This Must Be It is a free event is open to all ages and welcomes dogs, too. With over 100 local and regional vendors showcasing artisan crafts, handmade goods, vintage clothing, and art, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy live music, games, and activities for the whole family. Indulge in delicious food from local food trucks and savor a wide selection of locally crafted beers from Sun King Brewing.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of laughter with the multi-talented Leslie Jones. Known for her hilarious stand-up comedy, Jones is a powerhouse performer who has conquered the worlds of comedy, acting, writing, singing, and even game show hosting. You may recognize her from her time on “Saturday Night Live” as both a cast member and writer, or from her current role as the charismatic host of ABC’s “Supermarket Sweep.” Don’t miss this opportunity to see Leslie Jones live on stage at 7 p.m. Sunday night at Old National Center, delivering her signature wit and infectious energy.

