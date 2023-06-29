8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy June 30-July 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From live music to paddleboard yoga, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to captivate and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Originating from Charlottesville, Virginia in 1991, Dave Matthews Band (DMB) is a prominent American rock band. Recognized as a jam band, DMB has gained a stellar reputation for their electrifying live performances. One distinctive characteristic of their shows is their penchant for altering songs during each performance, making each experience unique and memorable. This Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., as they grace the stage at Ruoff Music Center, fans can expect nothing less than an exceptional display of this trademark improvisational style.

Experience an evening you won’t soon forget with Brandon Meeks at Parlor Public House this Friday from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Delight in a captivating fusion of serene melodies, captivating beats, and live instrumentals during Meeks’ exclusive lofi hip hop performance. Surround yourself with a laid-back ambiance as you sip on refreshing drinks from the bar and settle into a cozy spot in Parlor’s outdoor seating area. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to unwind and enjoy an enchanting musical journey with friends by your side.

If you don’t feel like waiting the Indiana State Fair festivities, you’ll be glad to know The Marion County Fair commences on Friday, June 30, and runs until Sunday, July 9. This exciting event features a variety of attractions, including exhilarating midway rides, a dirt motor track, and a wide-ranging lineup of entertainers.

Join the community of Westchester Estates on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a family garage sale where you’ll find a wide range of items, including housewares, kitchenware, film cameras, furniture, and clothing for both men and women. Additionally, a special pop-up shop will feature an assortment of vintage and new Barbie dolls and accessories, with prices starting from $8. The Barbie Girls Project is a for-profit social enterprise that utilizes the proceeds from fashion doll item sales to support doll play workshops and provide gifts to youth who have experienced trauma, poverty, and low self-esteem.

The Englewood CDC Eviction Prevention Fund is deeply committed to helping neighbors and residents stay in their homes during challenging times. To help achieve giving assistance and services to residents facing difficulties with rent payments, the organization holds the INDYpendence 4K and 5K at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Brookside Park. The event plays a crucial role in supporting this neighborhood fund with proceeds directly going to the important work of preventing evictions.

Join 317 BBQ and Centerpoint Broad Ripple to commemorate their exciting new partnership and the completion of construction on Guilford Avenue with a spectacular event known as the Broad Ripple Backyard Bash! Make sure to save the date, Sunday from 12-8 p.m. for a full day of live music, fun yard games, and enticing food and drink specials, all taking place in their parking lot and recently opened Centerpoint Tap Room.

This Sunday from 4-7 p.m. experience a one-of-a-kind opportunity with the Indianapolis Cultural Trail as you float and flow in one of the city’s most iconic locations. Discover the art of mindful movement through paddleboard yoga on the Downtown Canal. Each week, 10 fortunate participants will be randomly chosen for a complimentary 90-minute. All paddle board equipment and instruction will be provided by Pure Soul Paddle Board Yoga.

Don’t miss Aliyah Boston, the leading rookie scorer with an average of 15.9 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game this season. Watch her showcase her skills as a WNBA All-Star Game starter when the Indiana Fever take on the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Sunday at 4 p.m. Support the Fever and witness the thrilling action on the court!

Events

For more events from our Community Calendar or to submit your own, click here!

Contests

To win free tickets all summer, click here!

IN the Community podcast

For more local and statewide events, listen to WISH-TV Events Manager Allan Haw’s podcast: