8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Labor Day Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From art exhibitions to a passel of outdoor concerts, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to delight and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

GANGGANG presents BUTTER, a multi-day fine art fair celebrating Black visual artists from Indiana and across the US. Anchored in Indianapolis, this event, recently featured in “The New York Times,” showcases art with context, selling or loaning all pieces and providing 100% of profits to the artists. With over $500,000 in sales, BUTTER transforms careers, exemplifying economic justice in the arts. The event, known to impact millions, takes place at The Stutz from Sept. 1-3, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, offering a new model for equitable artistic success. To watch BUTTER Director Deonna Craig’s “All Indiana” interview, click here.

Explore captivating exhibitions including the Katharine B. Sutphin Retrospective at the Harrison Gallery, the Katharine B. Sutphin Invitational at the Gallery Annex, and Melinda Spear-Huff’s Landscapes, Real and Imagined at the City Gallery. Discover the artistic expressions of Lyndy Bazile in Rosa Joy at the Speck Gallery, while Thomas Peck’s Revolutions and Revelations grace the Hank & Dolly’s Gallery. Delve into the profound Vietnam Veterans Journeys with Jack Wickes in the Underground Gallery. Additionally, the Harrison Center presents Fringe Night in collaboration with the IndyFringe Festival, showcasing Kenyon Mason’s cardboard art and the mobile performance venue, Fringe on Wheels. Join Sept. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at Harrison Center.

Get ready to relive the ’80s hits in style with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s trio of tribute shows. Prepare to rock out as Aeromyth: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience takes the stage on September 1 at 8 p.m. On September 2 at 8 p.m., Pyromania: The Def Leppard Experience will have you singing along to all-time favorites. Closing the series, Voyage: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band will transport you with classic hits on September 3 at 8 p.m. Catch these electrifying performances at Conner Prairie and let the nostalgia sweep you away.

Indulge in the ultimate BBQ experience this Labor Day weekend on Sept. 1 at a mouthwatering First Friday celebration in Turchetti’s Delicatessen parking lot. Savor their all-you-can-eat whole hog roast accompanied by traditional BBQ sides, and discover options like smoked chicken and pulled jackfruit. Little ones aged 5 and under eat for just $5. Your ticket not only grants you unlimited deliciousness but also enters you into a raffle for a chance to win a fantastic prize package worth $150. Quench your thirst with wine, beer, and canned cocktails from the bar, complemented by frozen treats from Circles Ice Cream. Groove to the beats from Stonetree Studios, and ensure your knives are at their sharpest with on-site sharpening by Ash Blaeds.

Prepare for an unforgettable experience at the 2nd annual Beer and Band Fest, where the finest craft beer, music, and food trucks from Indiana and surrounding states come together. Hosted by Hoosier Brewing Company, the festival takes place at the historic Greenwood Amphitheater in Old Town Greenwood on Sept 2 from 4-9 p.m. Get ready to savor brews from a wide array of breweries, including Hoosier Brewing, RAR Brewing, Hog Molly, Against the Grain, and many more. The festival also boasts an incredible musical lineup featuring the Tommy Kelly Band, Straight Up Chumps, and Brother O Brother.

Don’t miss Romanus Fest 5, a vibrant event presented by 40FI Creations at Black Circle Brewing Company on Sept. 2, from . Featuring two stages and welcoming all ages, the festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Admission is free (with a $10 donation appreciated), offering an incredible lineup that includes performances by Pat & The Pissers for their American Dream/Soil Vinyl Release, alongside Lung, Cairo Jag, Joshua Powell, The Maness Brothers, Brother O Brother, Moon Goons, catl from Canada, and Hyper Tensions. The festival will take place at Black Circle Brewing Co., where you can also explore select vendors and celebrate DIY & DIT culture. Special thanks to this year’s title sponsor, 40FI Creations, for making this event possible. To watch Romanus Records owner Chris Banta’s “All Indiana” interview, click here.

Join the ultimate party experience at the Silent Party Indianapolis: “Sneaky Link Saturday” Labor Day Edition at Whiskey & Rhythm on Sept. 2 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Presented by Millennium Age, this unique event redefines the party scene. Dance to the beat of your choice as wireless headphones connect you to different DJ stations, offering 2000’s trap, today’s trap, 2000’s R&B, and today’s R&B. With color-coded headphones, switch between genres and enjoy a social atmosphere that encourages conversations and connections.

ODESZA, the dynamic American electronic music duo hailing from Bellingham, Washington, consisting of Harrison Mills (Catacombkid) and Clayton Knight (BeachesBeaches), is making waves beyond just their music. Collaborating with the nonprofit REVERB, they’re on a mission to minimize their tour’s environmental impact and tackle the climate crisis head-on. Through a comprehensive tour sustainability initiative, the band is also throwing their support behind REVERB’s climate portfolio, dedicated to funding projects that tangibly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, champion climate justice, and drive the music industry’s decarbonization. Fans won’t just be spectators; they can actively join this movement by engaging with ODESZA’s Action Village at each show. Don’t miss this extraordinary blend of music and meaningful action Sept. 3 at 6:30 pm at Ruoff Music Center.

