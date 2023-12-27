8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy New Year’s Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. The city buzzes with activities this New Year’s Weekend; we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Friday, December 29, 2023

State Street Beats

Time: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Location: State Street Pub

Description: Instrumental beats night featuring Do-Re, Starcrusher, DJ Sanford Black, hosted by the SSB crew. Visuals by BAD BOYS OF AV. Art opening from Lily Tade at 7pm-9pm. $10 entry, 21+, open aux to play your own beats. Get tickets here.

Chicago Farmer and The Fieldnotes with The Stampede String Band

Time: 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Location: Duke’s Indy

Description: Get ready to boot scoot on over for Chicago Farmer & The Field Notes perform on their NYE honky tonk run. Get tickets here.

Indy Pride Presents: Wreckno’s Big Queer New Year

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Old National Centre

Description: A celebration of diversity and unity featuring a performance by Wreckno, the Indy Pride Festival DJ stage headliner. Get tickets here.

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Description: Root for the home team one last time in 2023 during this NBA game featuring the Indiana Pacers against the New York Knicks. Get tickets here.

Anjunadeep presents Jody Wisternoff

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Black Circle

Description: Jody Wisternoff, known for his melodic deep house and techno, performs alongside Trung Ngo, BEYZA, Cullen Cammack. Get tickets here.

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Family New Year’s Eve

Time: 6-8:30 p.m.

Location: Indiana State Museum

Description: Music, dance party, activities, and a balloon drop at 8:30 p.m. Alcohol-free event. Tickets: $18/person, discounts available, free for children under 3. Get tickets here.

CÎROC The New Year 2024 – “24 KARAT”

Time: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Location: Regions Tower

Description: New Year’s Weekend all leads to one of Indy’s signature NYE celebration presented by CÎROC Vodka and other sponsors. Get tickets here.

Monday, January 01, 2024

Cheers to New Years 5K

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 601 W New York

Description: A 5K race to welcome the new year with swag, medals, awards, and a post-race party atmosphere. Get more info here.

