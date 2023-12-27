8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy New Year’s Weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. The city buzzes with activities this New Year’s Weekend; we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!
Friday, December 29, 2023
State Street Beats
Time: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Location: State Street Pub
Description: Instrumental beats night featuring Do-Re, Starcrusher, DJ Sanford Black, hosted by the SSB crew. Visuals by BAD BOYS OF AV. Art opening from Lily Tade at 7pm-9pm. $10 entry, 21+, open aux to play your own beats. Get tickets here.
Chicago Farmer and The Fieldnotes with The Stampede String Band
Time: 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Location: Duke’s Indy
Description: Get ready to boot scoot on over for Chicago Farmer & The Field Notes perform on their NYE honky tonk run. Get tickets here.
Indy Pride Presents: Wreckno’s Big Queer New Year
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Old National Centre
Description: A celebration of diversity and unity featuring a performance by Wreckno, the Indy Pride Festival DJ stage headliner. Get tickets here.
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Description: Root for the home team one last time in 2023 during this NBA game featuring the Indiana Pacers against the New York Knicks. Get tickets here.
Anjunadeep presents Jody Wisternoff
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Black Circle
Description: Jody Wisternoff, known for his melodic deep house and techno, performs alongside Trung Ngo, BEYZA, Cullen Cammack. Get tickets here.
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Family New Year’s Eve
Time: 6-8:30 p.m.
Location: Indiana State Museum
Description: Music, dance party, activities, and a balloon drop at 8:30 p.m. Alcohol-free event. Tickets: $18/person, discounts available, free for children under 3. Get tickets here.
CÎROC The New Year 2024 – “24 KARAT”
Time: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Location: Regions Tower
Description: New Year’s Weekend all leads to one of Indy’s signature NYE celebration presented by CÎROC Vodka and other sponsors. Get tickets here.
Monday, January 01, 2024
Cheers to New Years 5K
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: 601 W New York
Description: A 5K race to welcome the new year with swag, medals, awards, and a post-race party atmosphere. Get more info here.
