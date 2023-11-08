8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Nov. 10-12

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From vibrate tunes from marching bands and drum lines to captivating theatrical performances, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Join the Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC) from November 8-11 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. This four-day event features performances, clinics, master classes, workshops, expert panels, and presentations by global musical artists and educators. PASIC showcases various percussion disciplines and brings together students, hobbyists, renowned performers, and educators. The convention begins with a Wednesday night concert by Red Baraat and ends with a Saturday performance by Tony Succar, both included with a PASIC badge. Explore the International Drum and Percussion Expo showcasing instruments and gear from over 100 brands. Register for badges ranging from $175 for a single-day pass to $350 for the full four-day experience.

The OnyxFest Theater Festival showcases five never-before-produced one-act plays from November 10-12 at the IndyFringe Basile Theatre and the Crispus Attucks High School Auditorium. Presented by the Africana Repertory Theatre of IUPUI (A.R.T.I.) in partnership with IndyFringe, this event brings unique and compelling performances to the stage. Tickets, priced between $15 and $20, are available for purchase from September 1st onwards. Witness innovative storytelling and diverse perspectives at this engaging festival.

Experience Georges Bizet’s Carmen at The Tarkington, hosted by The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel from November 10-12. Directed by Layna Chianakas and conducted by Maestro Alfred Savia, this production brings to life the famous operatic arias such as the “Habanera” and “Toreador Song.” The opera, set in Spain, tells the story of the passionate gypsy Carmen, portrayed by Mezzo-soprano Nina Nelson, seducing the soldier Don José, played by Tenor Adam Diegel, amidst themes of love, seduction, and jealousy. Witness flamenco dancing, bullfighting, and intense storytelling in this vivid and evocative performance. Tickets are priced at $39.

Delve into the literary world of Kurt Vonnegut at VonnegutFest 2023 on November 11 from 10:00 am to 9:30 pm at the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in Indianapolis. The event invites both ardent enthusiasts and newcomers to celebrate the renowned author’s legacy. The day features diverse activities, including pay-what-you-can admission, a new Vonnegut and Education Exhibition unveiling, a Slaughterhouse-Five reading, and a vibrant evening celebration with live music by Billy Pilgrim and the Earthlings, and comedy by Tim Walkoe. Register in advance for daytime events from 10 am to 6 pm and join the evening festivities from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm for a day filled with art, entertainment, and the spirit of Kurt Vonnegut.

Celebrate Veterans Day at Hotel Tango‘s Tasting Room on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Open to veterans and active-duty members, the event offers complimentary nachos, $9 Gin Bravos all day, live music by The Last Alpaca Band, and a donation from the day’s proceeds to the Irreverent Warriors Indy chapter. Free entry for individuals 21 and over at Hotel Tango Fletcher Place.

Indy’s inclusive social walking club, Girls, Gays + Theys, invites everyone to a Downtown Monon Trail walk on November 11th, starting at 11 am from The Garage Food Hall. The walk is open to all, but there’s a limited-capacity, free YogaSix Slow Flow class at 12 pm, and a waitlist is available for reservations. Join for a relaxing 45-minute stroll along the Monon Trail (weather permitting), followed by a free yoga class in celebration of National Gratitude Month. Wrap up the day with an ice cream social at Lick in the Garage Food Hall, where there’s a special discount on scoops. Whether it’s for the walk, yoga, or ice cream, come make new friends and socialize in an inclusive environment.

Attend the Bands of America Grand Nationals Finals on November 11, starting at 7 pm at Lucas Oil Stadium. With ticket prices ranging from $20-$150 for November 9-11, this event, presented by Yamaha, is recognized as the leading national marching band competition in the United States. A blend of educational performance and stunning pageantry, this championship draws band enthusiasts from around the globe for captivating and innovative musical performances.

Explore the Midwest Reptile Show on November 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. Admission is $7. The event features a diverse range of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, and mammals available for viewing and purchase. Additionally, visitors can shop for pet essentials such as cages and feeders.

