8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Nov. 17-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From signature Indy holiday experiences and markets kicking off to dazzling seasonal performances, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Disney presents “Frozen on Broadway,” a timeless story about two sisters, separated by a hidden mystery. While one grapples to discover her identity and control her abilities, the other sets out on a grand journey to reunite their family. Love is what they yearn for, yet eludes their grasp, leaving them unsure where to seek it.

Thursday, November 16, 1 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 17, 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 18, 2 p.m.

Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN

Price: $35.00 to $99.00

The Junior League of Indianapolis presents the 52nd annual Holiday Mart, a fundraiser showcasing small business merchants offering a diverse array of goods.

Thursday, November 16, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, November 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, November 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Indiana State Fairgrounds Blue Ribbon Pavilion, 1202 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN

Price: $12.00 to $55.00

Tonic Ball unites local musicians in support of Second Helpings’ programs aiding in food rescue, hunger relief, and culinary job training. Tickets sell swiftly.

Friday, November 17, 7-11 p.m.

Fountain Square Theatre, 1111 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN

Celebrating its 15th year, the Indy Winter Farmers Market features over 60 vendors including local farmers, producers, and artisans offering their goods.

Saturday, November 18, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The AMP at 16 Tech, 1220 Waterway Blvd, Indianapolis, IN

Free admission

Experience the inaugural WinterFaire, replacing the beloved Jolly Days after 25 years. Embrace the winter spirit with new family activities, including games and an Artisan’s Corner showcasing diverse traditions. Don’t miss the iconic giant slide and visits with Santa, continuing amidst this exciting transformation.

Beginning Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN

An annual tradition since 1967, Christmas at the Zoo showcases holiday lights, décor, and various activities included with regular admission.

Beginning Saturday, November 18

Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN

A beloved holiday attraction, Jingle Rails features miniature trains winding through landscapes representing Indianapolis and the American West.

Beginning Saturday, November 18

Eiteljorg Museum, 500 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN

Featuring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon, this holiday show promises laughter, new songs, and a fantastic spectacle for its audience.

Sunday, November 19, 8 p.m.

Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University, 4602 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN

Price: $44.50 to $94.50

