8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Nov. 3-5

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From First Friday events to exciting networking opportunities, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Join “Let’s Grow Together,” a marriage conference designed for both engaged and married couples, promising to ignite the flames of love and strengthen relationships. Hosted at Neidhammer on 2104 E. Washington St. in Indianapolis, IN, the event spans from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, with additional sessions on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Discover insights from celebrity speakers and panelists, enjoy delectable food, dance, entertainment, and an array of activities, all aimed at fostering an enduring and thriving connection. Admission is free, but tickets must be acquired in advance to secure your spot at this transformative experience.

Experience the excitement of First Fridays at North Mass Boulder (NMB) and immerse yourself in an evening of engaging activities from 5-9 p.m. The event continues through December 1, 2023, with similar timings. Located at 1411 Roosevelt Ave, Indianapolis, IN, NMB invites attendees to explore their offerings, including $10 day passes for access to the climbing and fitness facility after 5 p.m. Engage with local artists showcasing their goods at the Top Out Cafe and groove to beats spun by a DJ from 7-10 p.m., adding a vibrant and spirited atmosphere to the evening’s experience. Go and discover the dynamic blend of fitness, art, and entertainment at NMB’s First Fridays!

The acclaimed OnyxFest Theater Festival returns with a compelling lineup of five never-produced one-act plays, offering a captivating theatrical experience. Hosted by the Africana Repertory Theatre of IUPUI (A.R.T.I.) in collaboration with IndyFringe, OnyxFest Fall 2023 unfolds at multiple dates and venues. Scheduled from Nov. 3-5 and Nov. 10-12, the festival stages its plays at both the IndyFringe Basile Theatre and the Crispus Attucks High School Auditorium. Expect an array of thought-provoking and captivating performances at this cultural celebration.

Discover the profound significance of Indigenous food sovereignty at the Spirit & Place event featuring a talk and cooking demonstration led by Mariah Gladstone, Blackfeet/Cherokee chef and founder of Indigikitchen. Held at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art on 500 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN, on Friday, from 6:30-8 p.m., this insightful discussion delves into the essential role of food in nourishing minds, souls, and bodies, intertwined with cultural identity and expression. Join the conversation about Indigenous food practices, revitalization efforts, and addressing issues such as food insecurity and deserts. Engage with the cooking demonstration of Indigenous recipes by Gladstone, offering attendees a unique opportunity to taste these cultural delights. Felica Ahasteen-Bryant and Dani Tippmann will also provide valuable insights into local Indigenous food sovereignty efforts. Admission is free, but pre-registration via Eventbrite is encouraged to secure your place at this illuminating event hosted by Spirit & Place, associated with the IU School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI.

Discover the Fall Market at the Marilyn Rose Center on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 12-6 p.m., offering an exceptional shopping experience with nearly 20 local artists showcasing their art and handmade items. Located at 205 E Palmer St, Indianapolis, IN, this event provides a perfect opportunity to jump-start your holiday shopping while delighting in a diverse selection of artistic creations. Admission is free, inviting you to explore a variety of unique, locally crafted goods in a vibrant and engaging market setting.

Explore new connections at Pre-Dating’s Indianapolis Speed Dating for singles ages 21-41 on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at Nevermore, 302 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN. Engage in face-to-face, 6-minute mini-dates with 5-15 single men or women, offering a dynamic opportunity to meet potential matches. Enjoy the atmospheric setting at Nevermore Union Station, inspired by Edgar Allan Poe, featuring a variety of offerings like coffee, cocktails, and more. Use promo code INEVENT for a discount on admission when signing up for an exciting evening of mingling and the chance to make meaningful connections.

Don’t miss Derek Hough’s “Symphony Of Dance” at the Old National Centre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Renowned as an American professional Latin and ballroom dancer, choreographer, actor, and singer, Derek Bruce Hough gained fame for his stellar performances on the ABC dance competition series “Dancing with the Stars,” securing a record-breaking six victories with his celebrity partners from 2007 to 2016.

Engage in the 8th Annual Indiana Craft Brewers Conference hosted by Drink Indiana (the nonprofit Brewers of Indiana Guild) from Sunday, Nov. 5, to Tuesday, Nov. 7. Held at the Indianapolis Marriott East, this conference provides an invaluable platform for ongoing brewing education, emphasizing advancements in brewery quality, performance, innovation, collaborative community building, and a comprehensive brewers trade show. Immerse yourself in a gathering tailored to enhance the brewing industry’s knowledge and collaborative spirit.

