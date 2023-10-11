8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Oct. 13-15

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From frights to beer flights, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to put you in good spirits. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Five major Indiana shopping centers, including The Fashion Mall at Keystone, Greenwood Park Mall, Hamilton Town Center, Castleton Square, and Indiana Premium Outlets, have joined forces to launch the “Shop with Purpose” campaign in support of Susan G. Komen. Throughout October, these retail hubs will host various fundraising activities to advance the cause of breast cancer prevention and treatment. Simon Properties has partnered with New York-based artist Corey Paige to bring a fresh perspective to the campaign. Shoppers can participate by purchasing a $10 digital Savings Pass offering discounts, and an “Art for a Cause” online auction will feature exclusive street art-inspired pieces designed by Paige. All proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen’s vital work in this initiative.

Candlelight Theatre presents an interactive murder mystery set in the historic home of President Benjamin Harrison. Located in Indianapolis’s Old Northside, the Garrison Manor, a recently restored estate, is on the brink of becoming a hotel. However, opening night takes a dark turn when the owner is found dead on the premises. In response, the owner’s cousin seizes the opportunity to turn the tragedy into a marketing stunt by offering guests the chance to partake in a genuine murder investigation due to a police strike. Attendees will form teams, interrogate suspects, and scour the mansion for clues, working to solve the crime and claim victory.

This party is set to take place at The Vogue in Indianapolis on Friday, October 13. This event is designed to cater to a diverse audience, including those who appreciate Olivia Rodrigo’s music, fans of emo pop, and enthusiasts of artists like Lana Del Ray, Lorde, SZA, Billie Eilish, and more. Attendees can look forward to themed drink specials, photo activations, a costume contest, killer DJ sets, and additional surprises to be revealed.

The Mutt Strut, a 5K fun run/walk, is set to take place on Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Celebration Plaza, located at 801 West Washington Street in Indianapolis. This event, part of IndyHumane’s 20th-anniversary celebration, is family-friendly and aims to raise funds to support homeless animals. Registered participants will receive a race bib, event t-shirt, (2) drink tickets for those aged 21 and above, and the chance to sample various biscuits for both humans and pups. Additionally, Mutt Strut 5K finishers will be awarded a medal. The day will feature entertainment such as the Dachshund Derby, Costume Contest, and a Parade of Adoptable Dogs.

The 9th annual Broad Ripple Beer Fest, organized by the nonprofit Brewers of Indiana Guild, will be held at the Northside Optipark in Indianapolis on October 14, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. The festival will showcase Indiana breweries and guests offering a wide selection of craft brews, alongside live music, local vendors, and fun activities like a costume contest, pumpkin bowling, and keg toss. Early Entry ticket holders can start enjoying the event at 1 p.m., providing them with an hour of exclusive access to brews and a limited edition pint glass. General Admission ticket holders can join at 2 p.m. to sample a variety of beverages responsibly, and designated drivers will have access to non-alcoholic options.

The Indianapolis Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest is scheduled for Saturday, October 14. This event combines a bar hop with a fall sweets celebration, featuring five participating bars and restaurants. Attendees can enjoy various drink specials, giveaways, live DJs, and the bonus of 1,000 complimentary doughnuts. The event starts with registration at Brothers Broad Ripple from 4 to 6 PM.

Barry Bostwick, the original Brad Majors, invites the public to a screening of the unedited film, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” with a live shadow cast and audience participation. The event includes a memorabilia display featuring artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, as well as a costume contest. Additionally, exclusive V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets are available for a personal encounter with Bostwick, a photo opportunity, and an autograph. This show take place Saturday, October 14, at 8 p.m. at Clowes Memorial Hall and is made possible with support from Scarlet Lane Brewing.

AfroBall Indy returns with an exciting lineup of festivities, celebrating the richness of African traditions and the diaspora. Highlights of the event include an open bar sponsored by generous partners, a dress code of African-inspired elegance or Black Tie, culinary delights from Grandeur Catering Company, live entertainment by 4PM IN SOWETO, networking opportunities, an exploration of African heritage in an exclusive gallery, the Van Gogh Exhibition featuring THE LUME Indianapolis, and the presentation of the Advancing Africa Award to an individual or organization making significant contributions to the African community. The celebration continues at the official After Party hosted at Paradox Lounge.

