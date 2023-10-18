8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Oct. 20-22

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From Bard Fest to fall fests, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to put you in good spirits. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Indy Bard Fest Presents “A Bold Stroke For A Husband,” a delightful comedy of manners. Enjoy an evening of laughter on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 pm. Additional showtimes include Saturday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. Step back in time to the 18th century and witness the humorous trials of dating through the eyes of spirited characters. With stunning costumes, captivating sets, and witty humor, this regional premiere is sure to charm.

The Indiana Pacers will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, October 20, at 7 p.m. The game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of the NBA Preseason.

Grab your bestie for “Meet Me at the Market” on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fountain Square Plaza. This delightful event takes place every Third Saturday and offers a vibrant marketplace experience. Discover a diverse range of vendors showcasing art, food, and vintage goods that vary each month. It’s a perfect opportunity to explore, shop, and enjoy the lively atmosphere of Fountain Square Plaza.

Don’t miss the Dia De Muertos Community Celebration on Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Eiteljorg Museum. Experience the rich traditions of Day of the Dead during this free celebration, presented in collaboration with Arte Mexicano en Indiana and Nopal Cultural. Delve into the holiday’s history, relish captivating performances, witness engaging demonstrations, discover incredible artwork, show your support for local artists, and even partake in art creation.

On Oct. 21, from 12-4 p.m., head over to Military Park at White River State Park for the USA TODAY Wine & Food Experience. This exceptional event offers attendees the opportunity to savor unlimited food and drink samples (while supplies last), partake in informative demonstrations, and engage with various exhibitors. All of this unfolds in the scenic outdoor setting, accessible with a single admission fee. Guests can choose between General and VIP Admission tickets, each offering a tailored experience.

Grab your doggo and head to Country Tails & Crafty Ales Festival on Oct. 21, from 12-6 p.m. at German Park. This family-friendly event supports Tails and Trails Rescue, a non-profit providing care for dogs. Enjoy food, craft ales, wines, live music, and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit Tails and Trails Rescue. Admission is $5 for adults, free for kids under 17.

Sample a variety of seasonal ciders at the Autumntidings Fall Fest on Oct. 21 from 1-6 p.m. at Monon 30. Enjoy unique flavors like PSL Autumntide and Peanut Butter & Jelly from Ash & Elm Cider Co. The ticket includes entry, a tasting passport for five samples, and a commemorative cup. VIP tickets are available for early access and exclusive tastings. Non-drinker tickets are $5, and kids under 12 enter for free, while those over 12 need a $5 ticket.

Join the Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Fest on Oct. 21, from 12-5 p.m. at ARTSPARK. This event features artwork, artisanal goods, food trucks, local beer, and wine from around 50 local and regional artists. There will be art activities for all ages, and it’s family-friendly. Admission is free, and you can purchase an activity wristband for $15.

Events

Contests

IN the Community podcast

