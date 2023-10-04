8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Oct. 6-8

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From the Indianapolis 8 Hour at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to speed dating at Sun King Brewery, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to delight. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Join the fourth edition of the Indianapolis 8 Hour, presented by AWS, this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity to meet top names in global sportscar racing. Explore the open paddock and witness your favorite manufacturers in action. Don’t miss the Pagoda Pavilion, where you’ll find a wide range of vendors and activities suitable for all ages.

Prepare to be enthralled at the 32nd Heartland International Film Festival, featuring over 120 captivating movies from October 5-15. The screenings will be held at various venues, including Newfields, Living Room Theaters, Kan-Kan Cinema & Restaurant, Landmark’s Glendale 12, and Emagine Noblesville. Don’t miss this exciting showcase of local films and blockbuster sneak peeks!

Discover unique treasures and support a noble cause at Fair Haven’s 11th annual Parisian Flea Market. Inspired by the captivating flea markets of Paris, this event offers an exquisite selection of upscale items, from home accessories and furniture to estate jewelry and art. Local design experts have lent their talents to create a shopper’s paradise. The event will take place at Glendale Town Center, below the IU Health Physicians’ office. Your participation helps Fair Haven provide a comforting “home away from home” for seriously ill patients and their families seeking medical care in Indianapolis.

Unleash your inner German and party it up at GermanFest on Saturday, October 7 from 12-8 p.m. at the Athenaeum. Delight in a variety of attractions, including vendors, Durstig games, thrilling wiener dog races, a formidable strongman competition, and Zwergenland, a delightful area for the little ones. Savor the authentic tastes of German bier and cuisine, all while knowing that every contribution goes towards the preservation and upkeep of the Athenaeum.

Experience the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Community Celebration, a jubilant tribute to the enduring vibrancy, resilience, and global influence of Native cultures. Eiteljorg Museum attendees will relish captivating performances, engaging storytelling sessions, exquisite beadwork, and weaving displays, as well as a delectable array of food and diverse activities. Admission to Saturday’s festivities is seamlessly included with regular admission, and valued members are granted free entry, making this event an enriching and accessible celebration of Indigenous heritage.

The Indianapolis EV Showcase returns for another exciting edition, brought to you by the Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and Knozone. It’s the city’s top event for those eager to explore the world of electric vehicles. Whether you’re just starting your EV journey or looking to expand your knowledge, this event has it all. Attendees can test-drive multiple new-model EVs, gain hands-on experience with chargers, discover incentives for EV owners, seek guidance from experts, and connect with fellow local EV enthusiasts. This family-friendly event offers complimentary espresso drinks, live music, and engaging activities for kids, all free of charge and without the need for registration.

WWE Fastlane is set to ignite the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 7. This electrifying event marks a thrilling return to the city after seven years. In one of the most anticipated matchups of the night, John Cena will team up with LA Knight to take on The Bloodline’s formidable duo, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Get ready for an unforgettable night of wrestling action!

The upcoming Lock and Key Event on October 7, offers a unique and interactive way to connect and network. While the suggested age range is 24-49, everyone is welcome to join in the fun. The event kicks off with check-in at 6:30 p.m., followed by mixing and mingling from 7-9 p.m., with a prize drawing at 8:45 p.m. Once the official event concludes at 9:00 p.m., the party continues with dancing. Here’s how it works: women receive a padlock, and men receive a key, with the goal of matching the right key to the right padlock. Every successful match earns a ticket for a prize drawing that includes rewards like cash, hotel stays, dinners, and tickets to popular attractions. With each lock and key match, participants can dive back into the social scene and expand their connections.

