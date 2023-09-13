8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Sept. 15-17

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From Free Admission Day at Conner Prairie to a honky-tonk festival, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to delight and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Join the Indiana Historical Society for the inaugural Hoosier Latino Celebration, a vibrant tribute to Latino history and culture in Indiana and the Midwest. This event offers a rich tapestry of experiences, including music, art, food, and scholarship, allowing visitors to deepen their understanding of Latino culture and its impact on the state. Don’t miss the captivating art installation by Justin Favela, open during regular operating hours, and explore “Heritage Nights and Days” on Tuesdays and Saturdays for hands-on art activities, lectures, and lively music performances. Discover the shared heritage and celebrate the contributions of Latino communities. The celebration runs from Sept. 16-30, at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, with free parking available.

Experience the 2023 All American Horse Classic at the Indiana State Fair Grounds, taking place from Sept.13-16, with free admission. This prestigious event supports Strides to Success, Inc., a local non-profit that employs equine-assisted learning and therapy. Dating back to 1894, this historic horse show showcases over 600 American Saddlebred horses, Hackney Ponies, and American Dutch Harness Horses competing for $400,000 in national championship awards. Don’t miss out on family-friendly entertainment, including a special evening highlighting Strides to Success’ work with Wounded Warriors, concluding with the $130,000 Saddlebred National Sweepstakes and more. Enjoy equestrian vendors, food, and ample free parking.

Get front row seat to an unforgettable night that merges culture, fashion, and entertainment at the AfroStylez Fashion Show. Talented designers will showcase their unique collections, inspired by the vibrant cultures of Africa. Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast or simply curious about African design, this event promises to leave you inspired and enthralled. Stay tuned for the exciting designer lineup and updates on afroballindy.com. Don’t miss out on this grandeur!

Step into the story with your entire family for free at Conner Prairie on Free Admission Day on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Delve into a unique blend of nature and history experiences this fall. Please note that the 1859 Balloon Voyage will have an additional cost. Be sure to reserve your free ticket for this fantastic opportunity, made possible by the Hamilton County Community Foundation.

Grab your drinking buddy and celebrate 9 years of Hotel Tango Distillery’s exceptional locally-made spirits. Join them at the Fletcher Place tasting room for an exciting spirit release, live music by DJ Little Town, foodie-favorite local food trucks, and exciting prize giveaways. Follow @hoteltangofletcherplace on Instagram for a chance to enter giveaways during the last few days leading up to the big party.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, IndyHumane presents Ales for Adoptable Tails, a family-friendly event where food, beer, and dogs come together to support homeless pets. Attendees can enjoy craft beer, wine, food trucks, live music, contests, games, and pet-related retail. With a ticket, guests can sample offerings from multiple breweries and wineries. For an extra special experience, VIP access grants early entry and a tote bag of goodies. Join IndyHumane from 12-4 p.m. for a day of fun and fundraising.

Get your best cowboy boots and skedaddle on over to Boot Scoot Festival 2023 for a rip-roaring Honky-Tonk music celebration featuring incredible talent, including John Stamps and KNags. Presented by Boot Scoot USA and hosted at HI-FI Annex, this foot-stomping event kicks off at 3:00 p.m. with doors opening at 2:00 p.m. Get ready for an unforgettable evening with acts like Royal Son of a Guns, The Rhett Family Band, Corey Parsons, Kristina Murray, Tyler Lance Walker Gil, Christine Kindred/Let’s Go Girls, and Hank Ruff. Tickets range from $20 to $30. Don’t miss the country music party of the year on Saturday, Sept. 16!

Celebrating its 50th tour and 150th birthday, the Benton House Association is thrilled to present the annual Benton House Tour of Homes and Classy Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 12-5 p.m. This milestone year showcases the architectural wonders and historical gems of the Irvington community, offering a glimpse into its rich heritage. Visitors are encouraged to explore the Benton House, an integral part of Indianapolis history, including the caretaker’s apartment. The event features a Classy Car Show, live music, and food options on the Benton House grounds. All proceeds from this fundraiser go towards maintaining and preserving the National Register of Historic Places-listed Benton House, supporting vital upkeep and enhancements. Join on Sept. 17, from 12-4 p.m. at 312 S. Downey Avenue in Indianapolis, and be part of this historical celebration while enjoying a diverse display of classic cars, delicious food, and live music by Audio Dinner.

