8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Sept. 22-24

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From Oktoberfest to the 27th Annual Indy Irish Fest, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to delight and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

On Sept. 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Indiana State Fairgrounds Expo Hall will host an exclusive Education & Career Fair for middle and high school students. This event aims to provide students with resources to help shape their post-graduation plans. Attendees can explore colleges, universities, and technical institutions, gaining insights into 21st Century Scholar Track assistance, application waivers, and more. Companies and organizations will also present internship and job opportunities. Admission is free, making it a valuable opportunity for students to connect with educational institutions and potential employers, aiding them in making informed decisions about their futures.

Experience a burst of creativity at the Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) on September 23-24. Over 120 exceptional artists from across the United States will gather at Main Street and Rangeline Road in Carmel’s Arts and Design District, drawing an anticipated audience of 30,000 art enthusiasts. This 502(c)(3) organization, CIAF, aims to educate the community through the arts. Featuring a diverse range of mediums, the festival showcases juried artists whose work is celebrated, and awards are bestowed upon them. Additionally, CIAF supports its mission by awarding financial scholarships to local high school students based on their art submissions. Don’t miss ART ROCKS!, the district’s largest street party, and savor offerings from local restaurants and food vendors throughout the event. Join this weekend celebration of creativity, culture, and community at the Carmel International Arts Festival.

Indiana Audubon’s 125th Anniversary Celebration at Eagle Creek Park is a feathered extravaganza you can’t miss on Sept. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Nestled in the heart of nature, this 1,400-acre oasis with glistening waters and lush woodlands is a bird lover’s paradise. Join the flock for guided bird walks, a Humane Indiana Wildlife program with live birds of prey, songbird banding demonstrations, and hands-on activities like scavenger hunts and owl pellet dissection. Admission is free, but you must RSVP for your chosen time slot.

Step into the heart of the Broad Ripple neighborhood on Saturday, Sept. 23, for the Broad Ripple Home Tour presented by LD Smith Plumbing. Explore a variety of homes showcasing the neighborhood’s rich diversity and character. Dive into the stories of each home, meet the passionate homeowners, and gather inspiration for your own decorating and renovation projects. Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the charm of Broad Ripple.

Celebrating a remarkable milestone, the 27th Indianapolis Irish Festival is a vibrant tribute to Irish heritage. This cherished event, born from the vision of a dedicated group, invites everyone to embrace the rich tapestry of Irish culture. With captivating music, spirited dance, cultural activities, and family-friendly fun, the festival illuminates the enduring Irish legacy in Indianapolis. As the second-largest ethnic group in the region, the Irish have made indelible contributions to various facets of the community, spanning religion, education, medicine, law, the arts, politics, and commerce. Join in the festivities and honor this enduring cultural connection.

Herron-Morton Place Park in downtown Indianapolis welcomes you to the family-friendly HMP Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 23rd from 3-10 p.m. This twelfth annual fundraiser promises an exciting day filled with music, delicious food, and fun activities for all ages. This year, there’s a new Totoberfest experience designed especially for kids. All proceeds will contribute to the Herron-Morton Place Neighborhood Foundation Park Fund, aimed at enhancing the HMP Park playground equipment. Admission at the door is $15, which includes a complimentary 14 oz. mug for the first 1,000 guests. Non-drinkers can enter for $10, while children under 18 get in for free.

Step back in time at the Fountain Ball 2023 on Sept. 23, from 7-11 p.m. at Woodruff Place Town Hall. Hosted by the Historic Woodruff Place Foundation and the Fountain Ball Committee, this year’s 1950s-themed event invites guests to dress up and enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, beverages from Centerpoint Brewing Company, dancing, and an exciting silent auction featuring items from local businesses. Proceeds from the event support the restoration of the historic Goose Girl Fountain, making it a memorable night of nostalgia and community involvement. Costumes are encouraged but optional, so grab your poodle skirts and vintage outfits.

The Bow Wow Bash is a lively family event with over 80 vendors, food trucks, contests, and more, drawing 1,000+ attendees and their pets on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 12-5 p.m. at Brownsburg’s Williams Park. The Top Dog & Top Cat Competition offers a chance for your pet to be featured in next year’s advertising—raise the most for Misty Eyes between Sept 1-24 to win. Don’t own a dog? Cats can participate too, with the winner getting a professional photoshoot and a spot in Kitty City, a new cat shelter.

