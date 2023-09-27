8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Sept. 29-Oct. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From festivals to one famous “Long Island Medium,” we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to delight and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

The Let’s Fest Comedy Festival takes place in Indianapolis from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1. Featuring a stellar lineup including Sam Tallent, Ali Macofsky, Megan Gailey, and more, this marks the festival’s 4th year and triumphant return. Hosted at local venues White Rabbit Cabaret, Black Circle, and Hotel Tango, this event is presented by Let’s Comedy, known for fostering a vibrant comedic community and offering a unique blend of comedic styles.

You’re invited to the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library’s (KVML) annual Night of Vonnegut gala, centered around the theme of education. Held at the Madam Walker Theater, just across from KVML on historic Indiana Avenue, this event will be hosted by Terrian Barnes, Vice Chair of the KVML Board. The evening includes a silent and live auction, a keynote address by free speech activist Barry Lynn, comedy by Dwight Simmons, the Kurt Vonnegut Humor Award presentation to Mark Proksch, and a moderated discussion on the state of free speech in American entertainment with all three participants, led by KVML Founder and CEO Julia Whitehead.

Join SWING at Victory Field, a thrilling inaugural event showcasing local restaurants, bars, and non-stop entertainment. Enjoy upscale ballpark favorites, craft cocktails, and live music while exploring photobooths, historic baseball radio calls, and more. Your participation supports Indianapolis Indians Charities, making it a night of great fun and a meaningful cause.

Don’t miss the 15th Annual IUPUI Regatta on Sept. 30, 2023, at Military Park in downtown Indianapolis. This exciting event features a half-mile canoe race on the canal, food trucks, carnival games, a dog costume contest, live entertainment, and much more. Join the IUPUI community and Indianapolis residents for a day of fun and support the Stefan S. Davis IUPUI Regatta Scholarship.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research, taking place annually in over 600 communities. Participants of all ages and abilities unite to combat this disease. While registration is free, raising funds is crucial to support 24/7 care, research for prevention and treatment, and the pursuit of a cure. Join the fight this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Indy Jazz Fest marks its 25th anniversary with a spectacular event on Sept. 30 at TCU Amphitheater, White River State Park, Indianapolis. The theme, “Looking Back / Looking Forward,” highlights both modern jazz talents and the city’s jazz heritage. The night will feature performances by Boney James, Sheila E, Stanley Clarke, and the Indy Jazz Fest Legacy Band under the leadership of saxophonist Rob Dixon. Don’t miss this celebration of jazz’s past and future!

Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple is thrilled to announce the return of their highly anticipated Pumpkin, Cider & Fall Beer Fest, the sole event of its kind in Indiana solely dedicated to Pumpkin, Cider, and Fall beers from across the United States. Taking place on Sept. 30, from 2-6 p.m. at Opti-Park in Broad Ripple, this event offers unlimited pours of all featured beer and cider varieties. With over 80 unique options to sample, attendees can also opt for a VIP experience, granting them an extra hour of enjoyment with shorter lines. Don’t miss this autumnal celebration!

Join the audience at Clowes Memorial Hall on Sunday, Oct 1, at 3 p.m. for an extraordinary event featuring Theresa Caputo, a renowned American psychic medium famous for her TLC reality series, “Long Island Medium.”

