8 Indian restaurants in the Indy area to spice up your life

The vibrant festivities of Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, are celebrated over five days and began yesterday, November 12. Referred to as Deepavali in South India, this joyous occasion signifies the triumph of good over evil. Diwali is a time for illuminating lamps, engaging in prayer offerings (pujas), setting off fireworks, and relishing the finest savory delicacies and mithai (sweets). Find out where to get a taste of India and indulge in a traditional feast.

Known for its authentic Indian flavors, Amber Indian Restaurant offers a diverse menu, including classic dishes like biryanis, curries, and tandoori specialties. 12510 N. Meridian St., Carmel, 317-578-4400

Located in Fletcher Place and SoBro, Aroma, led by Smee’s Place Bar & Grill owner Vinita Singh, offers delectable dishes like bhuna ghee goat and pepper chicken fry. 501 Virginia Ave., 317-602-7117; 4907 N. College Ave., 317-737-2290

Specializing in rice dishes, including vegetarian biryani (pulav), Bawarchi Biryanis has become an Indianapolis favorite in just one year. Try the Hyderabadi Dum Biryani and explore 24 pulav dishes with grilled kebabs. Don’t miss South Indian specialties like haleem, Guntur baby corn, or natukodi chicken fry. 4825 E. 96th St., 317-669-2331

Chapati offers a blend of North and South Indian dishes, showcasing a variety of dosas, biryanis, and flavorful curries. The restaurant is known for its warm hospitality and traditional recipes. 4930 Lafayette Rd., Indianapolis, (317) 405-9874

(Getty Images)

A 20-seat cafeteria-style restaurant in Castleton, Hari Foods is known for its authentic South Indian street food. Indulge in chaat, spicy chili paneer, bhaturas, Punjabi chole, and Diwali savories and mithais, including malai ghewar and anjeer pathra. 5850 E. 82nd St., 317-778-5778

Located in Fishers, India Sizzling offers a true celebration of Indian food. Enjoy a live dosa station, chaat station, and a dessert buffet for a memorable Diwali dinner experience. 11301 Village Square Ln., Fishers, 317-845-5500

This neighborhood joint, labeled as an “Indian & American Restaurant,” excels in Punjabi dhaba cuisine. Enjoy crisp purian, bhaturas, and specialties like paneer, aloo gajar, and butter chicken or paneer. Perfect for picking up your post-Diwali brunch feast. 4605 S. Harding St., 317-786-1022

Shalimar Indian Restaurant

Shalimar is a well-established Indian restaurant known for its authentic flavors and diverse menu. Whether you’re craving traditional curries, tandoori delights, or vegetarian options, Shalimar is a fantastic choice for a Diwali celebration in Indianapolis. 1043 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-465-1100