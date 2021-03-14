8 people displaced after north side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is working to find the cause of a fire that damaged four apartments at the Meridian Lakes Apartment complex on the city’s north side.

Crews were called to the 7300 block of Meridian Hills Court on multiple reports of a fire just before 2:20 Sunday afternoon, IFD said. When they arrived, they found flames on the first floor of the building.

Investigators said eight people were displaced and four of them need assistance. Four apartments were affected by heavy fire, smoke or water damage.

IFD said the fire started outside on a patio of a first-floor apartment and spread to the upstairs apartment. The exact cause is unknown. Crews got the fire under control just before 3 Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured and the building had working smoke alarms, the department said.

IFD Victims Assistance is working with the Red Cross to help those displaced by the fire.