8 people, including 6 kids, hurt after crash on East New York Street east of downtown

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly before 3:35 p.m. July 23, 2024, to a fatal crash at the intersection of East New York Street and North State Avenue. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person that police had said was dead “has been revived” and joined at least seven other people hurt after a car and an SUV crashed at a street intersection east of downtown Indianapolis, police and rescue personnel say.

Officer Amanda Hibschman with IMPD said in a notification to the news media at 4:30 p.m., “The individual believed to be deceased was transported to the hospital and due to the incredible life-saving efforts of the first responders at the scene and the medical personnel at the hospital, this individual has been revived and is currently in critical condition.”

Authorities at the scene told News 8’s Adam Pinsker that six kids in one vehicle were injured in crash: three are in stable, and three in critical condition. Two adults, one in each of the two vehicles involved, were in stable condition.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly before 3:35 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of East New York Street and North State Avenue. That’s in an area with businesses and homes about three-quarters of a mile east of I-70/I-65.

News 8 learned one vehicle was traveling north on State, and the other was going east on New York when the cars collided.

Police say the area “will be completely shut down for some time.”

News 8 images from the crash scene showed a gray Ford Explorer SUV had hit and damaged a stoplight pole. Other damaged vehicles included a bicycle, and a gray Dodge Charger SRT car.

A spokeswoman for Indianapolis Fire Department said she later will send a news release about the crash. No other details were immediately available from police.

