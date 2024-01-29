8 recently opened restaurants in the Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS (STACKER) — Many families around the country have traditions involving restaurants, whether it’s returning to the same spot year after year for birthdays, Sunday morning brunches at a favorite local diner, or Friday night pies at a neighborhood pizza place.

While plenty of diners like to visit the same restaurants every year, every month, or even every week, others also want to try something new. Consumers today are “looking for new flavor experiences that excite their palates and provide a respite from their daily routines,” Stacey Kinkaid, the vice president of product development and innovation at US Foods, said in a statement. “The trend of global flavors demonstrates this as diners look for discovery and escape from the ordinary.”

US Foods, a major domestic food service distributor, surveyed 1,000 people who reflect the demographic makeup of the general American population about their dining out and takeout habits. They found that the average person dines out about three times per month for a wide range of reasons, from socialization to enjoying the atmosphere, and from celebrating something special to avoiding the labor of cooking (and cleaning up afterward).

As for what types of restaurants they tend to dine in, at the top of the list is casual dining (62%), followed by fast food (57%) and fast casual (54%). Contemporary casual (32%) and bar and grills (25%) round out the top five.

Need some inspiration for your next meal out? Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Indianapolis using data from Yelp, including details on how each restaurant is rated by diners and the types of cuisine they serve. Get ready to make some new restaurant plans!

Takumi Boba & Ramen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 6066 East 82nd St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: Ramen, Bubble Tea

– Read more on Yelp

Umi Sushi & Seafood Buffet

– Rating: 4.0/5 (20 reviews)

– Address: 6304 East 82nd St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Seafood, Buffets

– Read more on Yelp

Cafe Patachou At The Stutz

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 1060 North Capitol Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Gluten-Free, Cocktail Bars

– Read more on Yelp

El Toro Prime – Indianapolis

– Rating: 4.0/5 (21 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4901 East 82nd St. Ste 900 Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: Mexican, Cocktail Bars

– Read more on Yelp

NY Gourmet Deli

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 3802 Ruckle St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: Sandwiches, Delis

– Read more on Yelp

The Dining Room at RH Indianapolis

– Rating: 4.5/5 (40 reviews)

– Address: 4501 North Michigan Road Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: New American

– Read more on Yelp

Hasuno

– Rating: 4.5/5 (49 reviews)

– Address: 435 Virginia Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Japanese, Whiskey Bars

– Read more on Yelp

Gather 22

– Rating: 4.5/5 (35 reviews)

– Address: 22 East 22nd St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Pizza, Cocktail Bars

– Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 73 metros.