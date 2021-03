8 vehicles, including a semi, involved in northwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Eight vehicles were involved in a crash on the city’s northwest side Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of 38th Street and Commercial Drive around 6:30 a.m. in regards to the crash.

Police on scene said no one was seriously injured, drivers sustained bumps and bruises.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the multi-vehicle crash.