8-year-old killed in boating accident at Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An 8-year-old girl is dead following a boating accident at Lake Monroe over the weekend.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the incident happened Sunday evening when the girl was struck by a boat propeller.

She was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the girl was boating with her father and some friends at the time. She was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

The deadly incident is under investigation.