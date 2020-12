80 Snow Force drivers to pre-treat Indy roads on Wednesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says 80 Snow Force truck drivers will begin pre-treating roads on Wednesday night.

DPW says a full shift of drivers will start pre-treating Indianapolis roads beginning at 11 p.m.

Drivers will be on-stand by throughout the weekend as the forecast changes.

To see the status of plowed routes with the Indy Snow Force Viewer, click here.