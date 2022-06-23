Local

’80s rock icon Pat Benatar to perform at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pat Benatar, ’80s music icon and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will rock the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair on August 7.

Benatar will be joined by her musical partner, husband, and fellow Rock Hall inductee, Neil Giraldo.

The free stage lineup also includes KC and the Sunshine Band, Kansas, Travis Tritt, and Jesse McCartney.

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available in the near future.

The Indiana State Fair runs July 29 – August 21 and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Visit the state fair’s website for more information.

About the artist

Benatar was one of the biggest hitmakers of the 1980s. Powered by Giraldo’s artistry as a guitarist, producer, and songwriter, she had some of rock music’s biggest hits, including “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love is a Battlefield,” and “Heartbreaker.”

Together, Benatar and Giraldo have created 19 Top 40 hits and sold 30 million records worldwide. Benatar collected four consecutive Grammy awards for “Best Female Rock Vocal Performance” between 1981 and 1984. The pair will join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.