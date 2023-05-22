Search
81-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with garbage truck

Illuminated blue police lights. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
GREENTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after being hit by a trash truck while riding his motorcycle Monday morning, Greentown Police said Monday.

Around 9:33 a.m. Monday, officers with the Greentown Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident involving an “On Point Waste Services” garbage truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of County Road East 100 South and County Road South 900 East.

Greentown is an hour and fifteen minutes north of Indianapolis, east of Kokomo.

When officers arrived, it was determined that 81-year-old Robert Hannah, of Greentown, was driving his motorcycle southbound on C.R. S 900 E.

The trash truck, driven by April Riley, 43, of Burnettsville, was driving westbound on C.R. E 100 S and stopped at a stop sign. Riley did not see Hannah on his motorcycle when she proceeded across the road. Hannah then ran into the side of the garbage truck.

Emergency services pronounced Hannah dead at the scene.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident, but await toxicology results.

