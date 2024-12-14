82-year-old woman killed in house fire near Chisolm Trail

Scene of the incident near the 5200 block of Chisolm Trail. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 82-year-old woman was killed Saturday in a residential fire on the city’s southeast side, the Indianapolis Fire Department said in a news release.

At 4:41 p.m. Saturday, IFD firefighters were dispatched to the 5200 block of Chisolm Trail on a report of a residence fire. That is a residential area on the city’s southeast side. The initial 911 call came from a neighbor who attempted to extinguish the fire with a hose.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:47 p.m., and confirmed entrapment inside the residence at 4:48 p.m. An 82-year-old female victim was located inside the residence by firefighters at 4:52 p.m., and the fire was under control at 4:54 p.m.

The 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were on the scene due to the death. IFD and IMPD are investigating the cause of the fire.

Family members of the victim told IFD that the woman lived alone, but was checked on daily by family. She had lived in the house for over 30 years.

