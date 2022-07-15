Local

83-year-old man dies in New Castle home fire

by: Divine Triplett
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — An 83-year-old man has died in a house fire in New Castle, according to the police and fire authorities.

He’s been identified as William A. Miller, 83. The New Castle Fire Department and New Castle Police Department responded to a fire at 5:21 a.m. Friday at the 2500 block of Washington Street.

Police say they saw neighbors trying to get inside the home. They say the neighbors informed officers that an elderly man was inside. When officers went inside, they say they found Miller unconscious and unresponsive.

Officers attempted to save Miller after pulling him out the home. New Castle-Henry County Emergency Medical Services performed further life-saving measures upon arrival, but he died at the scene. Firefighters put out the fire.

After further investigation, firefighters say Miller was the only person in the home. Investigators did not say the exact cause of the fire. They say it was accidental.

New Castle is about an hour drive east of downtown Indianapolis.

