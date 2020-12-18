Local

83-year-old man dies, struck by SUV after getting mail

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — An 83-year-old Boone County man died after being struck by a sport-utility vehicle Thursday afternoon, police said.

Leon Brandenburg, of rural Sheridan, had just visited his mailbox when he was struck, investigators found.

Police were called to a report of a pedestrian struck about 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 8300 block of East State Road 47. That’s in a rural area east of the intersection with U.S. 421 between the communities of Elizaville and Sheridan in northern Boone County.

Kristen Valdez, 41, of Kirklin, was driving the 2007 Toyota RAV4. A news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Lebanon did not indicate whether Valdez was cited.

A fatal alcohol crash team was called to the scene, but alcohol does not appear to be involved, the release said.

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

States told by federal government they will receive fewer Pfizer vaccine doses next week, sparking confusion

Coronavirus /

BBQ restaurant sues Gov. Holcomb, county health department over mask mandate

Indiana News /

344 kidnapped Nigerian boys freed, says state official

International /

Supreme Court denies request to block COVID restrictions at Kentucky schools

Politics /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.