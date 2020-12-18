83-year-old man dies, struck by SUV after getting mail

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — An 83-year-old Boone County man died after being struck by a sport-utility vehicle Thursday afternoon, police said.

Leon Brandenburg, of rural Sheridan, had just visited his mailbox when he was struck, investigators found.

Police were called to a report of a pedestrian struck about 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 8300 block of East State Road 47. That’s in a rural area east of the intersection with U.S. 421 between the communities of Elizaville and Sheridan in northern Boone County.

Kristen Valdez, 41, of Kirklin, was driving the 2007 Toyota RAV4. A news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Lebanon did not indicate whether Valdez was cited.

A fatal alcohol crash team was called to the scene, but alcohol does not appear to be involved, the release said.