84 marching bands to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– High school marching bands from around the country will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this Friday and Saturday.

The Bands of America Super Regional Championship features 84 high school marching bands from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

The bands are taking part in the preliminary competition, vying for a spot in the Grand National Championship in November, which will also be hosted in Indianapolis.

A panel of nationally-recognized music educators and marching band experts will evaluate the bands. The top 14 scoring bands will advance to the evening finals competition.

The event will also include an exhibition performance by the Missouri State University Pride Marching Band.

James Stephens, director of education and music advocacy for Indianapolis-based Music for All, says he hopes people will come out and show their support.

“We’re celebrating young people, even though it’s a competition. It’s really a celebration of young people doing their very best, being at their finest. All these kids put in so much work throughout the summer, getting ready for this and throughout the nights and mornings as well,” Stephens said.

The first performance kicks off at 8:45 a.m. Friday. Find a full list of performance times on the Music for All website.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $40. General admission tickets and finals reserved seating are both available. Children 10 or younger are admitted free for general admission seating.

Check the Music for All website to order tickets and see the event schedule. Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster.