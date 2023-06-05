8th Street in Noblesville closed for 150-day construction project

Workers and equipment at a construction site as part of the Reimagine Pleasant Street project in Noblesville, Ind. (Provided Photo/City of Noblesville)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A section of Eighth Street in Noblesville closed Monday for five months of construction as part of the Reimagine Pleasant Street project.

Eighth Street and several adjacent roads will be closed for approximately 150 days.

The following closures went into effect Monday morning:

Eighth Street between Mulberry Street and Washington Street

Pleasant Street between Sixth Street and Ninth Street

Alley between Eighth Street and Ninth Street at Pleasant Street

Permanent closure of Walnut Street at Eighth Street

Permanent closure of Seventh Street and Pleasant Street

The road closures will not impact access for property owners and detour routes may be used during the entirety of the closure.

Reimagine Pleasant Street

The Eighth Street project is the first major construction associated with Reimagine Pleasant Street, which city leaders say will reduce traffic through downtown Noblesville by 20% and create a boulevard that’s safe for drivers and pedestrians.

Reimagine Pleasant Street will also provide a link for the three major trails — Nickel Plate, Midland Trace, and Riverwalk — to connect Noblesville with Hamilton County and the Indianapolis area.

Closure and detour maps