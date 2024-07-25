9-year-old boy died after semi crashes into 3 cars, another semi on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 9-year-old boy died in a crash that police say was due to a semitractor-trailer failing to slow down in backed-up, rush hour traffic Thursday on I-465 eastbound.

Investigators think the semitractor-trailier struck three cars and another semi.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a news release that “multiple frantic 911 calls” were made about 5:20 p.m. Thursday after the crash happened in the I-465 eastbound lanes. The closed I-465 between the U.S. 31 interchange and South Meridian Street, which had reopened by 10 p.m.

The boy who died was in the back seat of one of the cars. The driver of that car was critically injured, and a 5-year-old girl also in the same car was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Drugs nor alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash, but, the release said, “Investigators believe excessive speed by the semi driver played a role, as well as non-compliance with Federal Motor Carrier Regulations allotted hours of service.”

An Indianapolis Fire Department tactic response crew was called to the crash just before 5:25 p.m. Thursday.