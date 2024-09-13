9-year-old girl missing in Indianapolis; police ask for public’s help with search

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 9-year-old Elayne Sidamda. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 9-year-old girl missing since Thursday evening.

Elayne Sidamda was last seen around 5 p.m. at the Hills Apartments in the 5500 block of Blue Hill Circle. That’s at the intersection of Lynhurst Drive and Vermont Street on Indy’s west side.

Police described Sidamda as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall, and 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She had on a green shirt, black shorts, and flip flops.

If you’ve seen Elyane Sidamda or you know where she is, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477