‘Smiling faces of all ages’: 94th annual Marion County Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From free jazz, funnel cakes, and farm animals, there’s a spot for every person at this year’s Marion County Fair.

The fair kicked off Friday and will run until July 7. General admission tickets cost $8 and can be purchased online or through the fair’s website.

“We have attractions and rides and something for all ages,” Fair Manager Paul Annee said. “You look around and you’re going to see smiling faces of all ages.”

That wide range of ages the fair caters to applies to longtime Indy resident Al Phillips. For Phillips, the fair is a summer staple and he has not missed one since 2002.

“I love the food and the entertainment, but mostly the food,” Phillips said.

His love for the fair’s food is a common sentiment.

Owner of Indy-based MyPortionBBQ Lindsey Hunt has been a vendor at the fair for five years.

“Seeing a new person eat my food for the first time…it’s always amazing,” Hunt said.

In addition to savory options, the fair is host to several sweet treats, including fan favorite: the funnel cake.

“The funnel cakes themselves, I have my own special recipe,” Hill’s Concessions Owner Justin Work said. “I don’t use a mix or anything like that. It’s a fairly simple recipe, but it has the best results. There’s so many combinations. Anything from one topping like an apple funnel cake, to I have some that have three or four toppings, like the peanut butter s’more has hot fudge, marshmallow crème, peanut butter, and graham crackers on it.”

At the fair, there’s also a plethora of farm animals that need feeding at the livestock barn.

Anyone can enter the barn for a chance to pet and feed select animals.

Fairgoers can round out their day of fun with jazz out on Park Stage.