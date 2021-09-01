Local

97th annual Hoosier Art Salon on display at Indiana State Museum

by: Aleah Hordges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –  The 97th Annual Hoosier Art Salon, Indiana’s longest-running art exhibition, is back at the Indiana State Museum.

Artwork from more than 100 artists from across the state is on display. The Hoosier Salon is featuring 145 artworks in seven categories: figure; still life; abstract work; three-dimensional work; watercolor; portrait; and landscape.

Hoosier Salon is a statewide nonprofit artist-service organization whose mission is to create an appreciation of visual art by promoting Indiana artists and their work.

Artwork can be viewed and purchased online. Hoosier Art Salon will be open through Oct. 24.

