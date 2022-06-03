Local

9th Annual Indy PopCon Kicks-off this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The kick-off to the 9th Annual 2022 Indy PopCon is this weekend at the Indiana Convention Center.

It’s a pop culture convention happening from Friday to Sunday. Roughly 30,000 people are expected to be there, with more than 370 vendors. You can enjoy a variety of pop culture genres from sci-fi, fantasy, films, comics, gaming, and anime, meet celebrities, buy unique items, and more.

PopCon is hosting PopCon Pride Night featuring Oriana’s Drag Race in partnership with Indy Pride. Five contestants get a chance to compete in Drag Cosplay for a title. Oriana’s Drag Race Spectacular begins Friday at 8 PM.

There is also a “Gender Representation in Science Fiction” discussion panel and a comedy show with Brad Scott, “Single Dad.”

Attendees can purchase single-day and weekend badges tickets online or at the door, and prices vary.