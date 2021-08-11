Local

A better understanding of policing: 39th annual Fishers Police Department Citizens Academy

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – The Fishers Police Department is starting its 39th Annual Citizens Academy Wednesday evening.

All 30 slots are filled to participate in the 14-week long free academy.

People ages 16 and older will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. to learn the duties and responsibilities of the men and women in blue.

They will become students and learn in a classroom setting to receive insight into some of the specialized units and skills within the department.

Students will understand how to make a traffic stop, how the K-9 Unit works within the agency, the role of the Fishers Dive Team, how crime scene investigators process scenes and how to safely navigate social media and the internet.

The citizen’s academy provides residents with an opportunity to better understand the role of police officers and, more specifically, to strengthen the relationship between officers and the community.

“Most people are interested in kind of what we do and kind of having a better understanding of why we do what we do,” said Public Information Officer Sergeant Tom Weger. “We want people to know more about the police department, get to know us as people and as professionals.”

Students will also do practical role-play training of the specialized unit and skills each week. Participants will become alumni status and can volunteer for the Fishers Police Department after graduation on Wednesday, Nov. 17.