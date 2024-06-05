A good day to read a book: Westfield celebrates library opening with special ‘Story Time’

Around 50 parents and children gather for the first "Story Time" at the new library. (Provided Photo/The Reporter/Amy Adams)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — The children’s department at the Westfield Washington Public Library celebrated the first “Story Time” in its new building on Monday morning with a special guest – Westfield Mayor Scott Willis.

“What do you think of the new library?” Willis asked. “It’s much needed.”

The crowd of around 50 parents and children responded with a round of applause, and the traffic throughout the rest of the library indicated that the community agreed with Willis – the library was much needed.

Donning a “hat” created especially for the day, Willis read “A Good Day for a Hat” by T. Nat Fuller, followed by “My Dad!” by Charles Fuge.

“The mayor loves children,” Peg Strass, the City of Westfield executive operations manager, said. “He has three kids of his own, and he misses them when they were little, so he takes every opportunity that comes to us to engage with them because it’s really important.”

Children’s librarian Michelle Wright jumped in between stories to lead the kids in songs.

“It’s terrific to hear all the voices of our friends back in the space,” Wright said. “It’s been a little boring the last few weeks.”

The previous library building at 333 W. Hoover St. closed at the end of April in order to move into the new building at 17400 Westfield Blvd. The facility on Hoover Street is now slated for renovation and future use by Westfield Washington Schools.

Not only did Saturday mark the grand opening of the new library building, it also served as the start of the eight-week summer reading program.

Following “Story Time,” Willis passed out “Junior Mayor” stickers, and library staff opened the doors on the area set aside for crafts so that the children could create their very own hats like Willis wore.

“We love ‘Story Time,’” Westfield resident Sara Anderson said. “I love the way it’s books and songs and crafts. It’s perfect. And now I’m excited to see what they will do with the larger space.”

Jeff Owens was also on hand with Kasey and Karmel from the Kasey Fire and Life Safety Dog educational program for some hands-on pats and cuddles from the kids.

Register for library events and find out more about the summer reading program at wwpl.lib.in.us.