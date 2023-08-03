A guide to National Oyster Day in Indy for a shucking good time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The world is your oyster on National Oyster Day on Saturday, August 5, and landlocked Indy has a delightful array of oyster spots for enthusiasts to explore. Whether you’re a fan of classic shucked oysters, crave unique flavor combinations, or seek the best oyster deals in town, we’ve got you covered. Go on a gastronomic journey as we present the top picks for celebrating this delectable seafood delicacy in the Circle City.

Experiencing Oysters

Gallery Pastry, with locations on 16th Street and Pennsylvania Street, offers a delightful pairing of bivalves with dessert boards or truffle aioli fries for those seeking a novel culinary experience. For stunning views of the Eagle Creek Reservoir while enjoying oysters, Rick’s Café Boatyard at 4050 Dandy Trail is a must-visit, and don’t forget to explore their new Sunday brunch menu.

Raw Bar by Slapfish, located at 339 Mass Ave, offers a constantly changing oyster menu that ensures you’ll always find something fresh and exciting. Dive into the world of oyster variety at this vibrant eatery. They feature $1 oysters daily, making it a toss-up on whether or not to include it in this category or the next.

Oyster Deals

Sundays from 4-6 p.m., head over to Kan-Kan Brasserie at 1258 Windsor St., where fresh shucked $1 oysters, mignonette, house marinara, and lemon await to tantalize your taste buds. On Tuesdays, Blupoint Oyster House on 5858 N. College Ave. in Broad Ripple offers an oyster extravaganza with their $2 Tuesdays featuring six varieties from an extensive list.

Stay tuned to Strange Bird’s Instagram for half-price “happy hours,” and watch out for their delightful oyster shucking classes. Also, don’t miss the unbeatable Monday specials at Bocca, where $1 oysters and half-off Prosecco create the perfect pairing for a memorable night out.

Fresh Takes on Oysters

For a unique twist on oysters, head to Tinker Street at 402 E. 16th St., a local favorite, and indulge in miso-broiled or raw oysters adorned with pickled ají pineapple pepper, pickled apple pearls, crystallized ginger, and cranberry. If you’re seeking a distinctive flavor experience, visit Beholder at 1844 E. 10th St., where the Pink Moon oysters are served with a captivating ginger lime mignonette.

For those who appreciate classic preparations, Caplinger’s Fresh Catch at various locations offers breaded and fried oysters or oyster po’boys with lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomato. It’s the perfect option for oyster enthusiasts who prefer traditional dishes.

