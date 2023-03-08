Search
A long-awaited legend hops back into Indianapolis malls

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring is approaching, and the Easter Bunny is making his return to Indianapolis.

The Easter Bunny Photo Experience will be opening at the Fashion Mall at Keystone and Greenwood Park Mall this Friday.

The hours for the event at the Fashion Mall include Sunday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Nordstrom Court. Customers can make reservations at this link.

The hours for the event at Greenwood Park Mall include Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, near Von Maur. Customers can make reservations at this link.

