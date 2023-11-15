A look back at 2023 Veterans Day Parade in Richmond, Indiana

The corner of West Main Street and Northwest Fifth Street in Richmond, Indiana, on Nov. 11, 2023. (WISH Photo/Drew Narsutis)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — As the sun began to thaw the frost from the newly harvested fields Saturday in Wayne County, the city of Richmond was already abuzz with celebration.

Last weekend was the county seat’s Veterans Day parade.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, folks from all over the city came out to celebrate people who have served our country.

Soon, the sirens started to shout, and the American flags waved freely in the light morning breeze.

A look at the lineup for the Veterans Day Parade in Richmond, Indiana, on Nov. 11, 2023. (WISH Photo/Drew Narsutis)

As the service folks paraded by, they could see the pride and appreciation of the onlookers as they waved their flags high above their heads. Along with the many local veterans marching in the parade, the Red Devils’ marching band came through. They played a patriotic salute to the veterans of Richmond and beyond.

The trumpets blared and drums boomed. Folks also threw out candy for the children along the parade routes. For them, the early morning chill was certainly not an impediment when free sweets and awe-inspiring sights were involved.

The Red Devils Marching Band heads through Richmond, Indiana, on Nov. 11, 2023. (WISH Photo/Drew Narsutis)

As the parade finished its pass by, Richmond began to return to their daily lives. As they did, they knew that their freedoms were safe thanks to our veterans. The great people who currently serve in the military are also much to thank on days like that.

The rest of the Saturday was filled with plenty of fun throughout town including a winter market. There was also great weather to walk about town and take in the sights.

All of us at News 8 also thank the veterans for their service and sacrifice so we may do our best focusing on families and communities of the Hoosier state.