A Merry Prairie Holiday underway at Conner Prairie

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Hamilton County holiday tradition is back for it’s sixth year.

A Merry Prairie Holiday at Conner Prairie is looking to get you into the holiday spirit.

The holiday event runs Friday’s through Sundays until Dec. 22, Leaders at Conner Prairie say the Merry Prairie holiday is a great Family event to get into the holiday spirit.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with festivities continuing until 9:30 p.m.

A Merry Prairie Holiday features the Reynolds Christmas Lights, the William Conner Houses’s 3D projection of the “Twas The Night Before Christmas” to life.

“There’s so many for you just to walk through and see, and take it in and take pictures,” said Hyacinth Rucker, senior manager of public relations for Conner Prairie.

Visitors can also explore the North Pole Village, where they can take pictures with Santa, and see how Mrs. Claus and the elves get ready for Christmas.

“Get a selfie with Santa by the red barn over there,” Rucker said. “There’s a lot to do when you’re out here.”

You will also have the chance to check out the Historic Holidays in Prairietown, where they can experience the Zimmerman family’s Christmas Eve traditions, the popular “Holidays From Around the World” Crankie Show and a reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

Those looking for some winter fun can also enjoy the Polar Bear Plunge, a 150-foot snowless tubing hill or the Frost’s Skating rink, a sock-only rink, that immolates a real skating rink.

“All ages can come and enjoy it,” Rucker said. “I feel like you’ll be able to experience something.”

For more information on A Merry Prairie Holiday, click here.