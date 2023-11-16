A new brunch restaurant opens within a historic downtown building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patachou at the Stutz, the newest addition to Martha Hoover’s renowned Cafe Patachou chain, opened its doors at 1060 N. Capitol St. on Thursday, November 16.

Operating hours are set from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, extending to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, offering patrons ample time to relish its brunch offerings.

The space, accommodating around 75 diners in the main dining area, boasts a distinctive feature—a private dining and meeting area with a wet bar, the first of its kind for Cafe Patachou establishments.

One of its defining elements is the pervasive use of a soft halcyon blue hue, a favored paint color for Hoover spanning over four decades and reminiscent of her personal aesthetic.

(Provided Photo/Won’t Stop Hospitality Inc.)

“I’m a big people-watcher. I like hotel lobbies that invite you in and make you feel really welcome, where you want to sink in and have a glass of wine and listen to the music,” Hoover said. “We hope that people will want to sink into the cozy custom furniture and think of the restaurant as an extension of their homes.”

Guests can savor the familiar Cafe Patachou brunch experience at the oxblood marble countertops while indulging in full-service dining.

Original artwork spotlighting portraits of influential Black activists and politicians, procured from the BUTTER Art Fair and created by local artist Kaila Austin, adorns the walls.

Built-in shelving showcases a collection of books exclusively by feminist authors, poets, and philosophers—a subtle nod to Cafe Patachou’s ethos.

Patrons can anticipate the hallmark Cafe Patachou experience: breakfast and lunch menus, featuring dishes prepared from premium, locally sourced, and often organic ingredients.

(Provided Photos/Won’t Stop Hospitality Inc.)

