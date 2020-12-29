A News 8 special: 2020, an unprecedented year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re looking back at 2020, a year almost none of us could have imagined.

A year where the Indianapolis Motor Speedway sat silent and empty on Memorial Day weekend, the Indianapolis 500 threatened with cancellation for the first time since World War II.

Hoosiers around the state were urged to stay home to stop a pandemic the likes of which we hadn’t seen in a century.

And the United States heard calls for action to stop injustices that have existed since our nation’s birth.

Watch the video for a look at COVID-19, politics, social justice, sports and how WISH-TV contributed to a year of Hoosiers helping Hoosiers.