A reimagined Mini Masterpiece exhibit opens at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visitors to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis might need a magnifying glass to view the latest exhibit which features miniature dollhouses.

The new and reimagined Mini Masterpieces opened Saturday on the museum’s 4th floor after spending nearly two decades on the 2nd floor.

“Those parents who came to the museum as children will remember looking into the glass and seeing all the tiny details. We thought why not expand that for the next generation because these are works of art,” said Monica Humphrey, the museum’s ‎Director of Exhibits and Interactive Media.

The new exhibit features more than 1,100 miniature objects built using a 1 to 12 scale. There are several interactive stations including an ‘Eye Spy’ game where guests have to find objects inside.

“The detail is incredible. You can get lost looking into these homes and rooms,” added Humphrey.

Using imagination and storytelling, the museum says Mini Masterpieces can help little ones improve literacy skills and is best for preschoolers.

“That is when they’re learning how to tell stories and build a narrative,” said Humphrey.

The Mini Masterpieces exhibit is now open as part of the museum’s admission. For more information, click here.