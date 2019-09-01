‘A Rising Tide’ concert series raises awareness of importance of White River

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new initiative in Indianapolis is working to raise awareness about how important it is to protect the White River.

Kelly Brown and Caitlin Negron stopped by the WISH Studios to talk about the initiative and an upcoming concert.

“It’s (the White River) a great asset in Indiana and it is actually one of our biggest waterways in the whole state of Indiana,” said Kelly Brown. “Everything you do can impact it.”

Brown explained that it’s important that people take care of the river.

“A Rising Tide” concert series is aimed at raising even more awareness of the importance of Indiana’s waterways.

“It will be a really fun, rivercentric thing,” explained Caitlin Negron.

The next concert in the installment is Sept. 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are limited to only 50. If you’re interested in buying tickets click here.

