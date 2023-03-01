A space to heal: Recovery Café coming to Hamilton County

FISHERS, Ind. (The REPORTER) — In an effort to better support central Indiana’s recovery community, Recovery Café Hamilton County will open Thursday, March 2 in Fishers. The grand opening and reception will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday at The Eller House, 7050 E. 116th St., Suite 100, Fishers.

This Recovery Café will serve those struggling with substance use issues, mental health challenges, trauma, and homelessness.

The Recovery Café’s goal is to uplift and empower individuals within the recovery space to shift from surviving to thriving. The Café’s model takes a holistic and inclusive approach to recovery, with an emphasis on connection to oneself and one’s fellow community members.

This program is membership-based and the membership itself is completely free, with the understanding that members follow a few guidelines. These guidelines for the program are that members are drug and alcohol-free for 24 hours, that they attend a weekly recovery meeting, and that they are a contributing member of the Café community through volunteering. The Café model offers services to its members, including regular recovery meetings, healthy meals, and a wealth of information for additional recovery resources, among others.

This project has been made possible through seed money from the Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA) and the Recovery Café Network.

“The collective impact of this growing network of healing communities will over time transform thousands of lives, not just those that come through the doors of these new Recovery Cafés, but also their friends and family members,” said Killian Noe, the Recovery Café Network Director and Founder. Learn more at RecoveryCafeHC.com.