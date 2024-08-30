A study found lead and arsenic in some tampons. Are they still safe to use?

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — A study found some tampons may contain toxic metals such as arsenic, lead and cadmium. With a large percentage of the population using these products on a monthly basis, are tampons safe to use? Consumer Reports explains.

Tampon users have taken to Tik Tok to show themselves throwing their unused products straight into the trash. The panic stems from new research that found traces of toxic metals, including lead and arsenic, in a number of tampons.

The types of metals found varied somewhat across different brands, but one important finding was that even tampons labeled as “organic” contained traces of these contaminants, particularly arsenic.

The study didn’t name the brands, but researchers found the toxic metals in over a dozen popular brands of tampons, including some European brands.

Lead exposure can result in serious health problems, such as high blood pressure and reproductive health issues. Arsenic is a known carcinogen and has been associated with an increased risk of multiple cancers.

Doctor Sasha Hernandez, NYU Langone Health says there is an important caveat to the study. “The vagina tissue is different from other tissue and it’s more absorptive but this study did not look at absorption rates.”

The study says there are several ways metals could end up in tampons, including through its raw materials like cotton which could be contaminated by water, air or soil during production.

Tampons need to be much better regulated. For instance, manufacturers should be required to test their products for contaminants, including heavy metals. And we need laws that require manufacturers to disclose all the ingredients and additives in their period products.

If you’d prefer to avoid at least some of the additives present in many brands, you can take a few additional steps when shopping for tampons –

Read labels carefully and pick products with fewer and simpler ingredients.

Look for tampons that don’t contain plastic.

Avoid fragrance and colorants.

The biggest known risk of tampon use is toxic shock syndrome, a rare but potentially deadly condition caused by bacteria that produce toxins. The disease can cause a sudden high fever, vomiting, dizziness and more. If you experience any of these symptoms, call your doctor immediately, and be sure to tell him or her that you have been using tampons.