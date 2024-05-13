ABATE shares tips for Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle safety and advocacy group wants riders to be prepared for the unofficial start to motorcycle season.

American Bikers Aimed Toward Education and the state of Indiana recognize May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month.

Jay Jackson, president of ABATE Indiana, says the group is putting an emphasis on the month this year due to what they call an “early start” to motorcycle season.

Jackson says riders shouldn’t get on the road right away, especially if it’s been a while.

“Test yourself, test your reflexes, do that in areas where there is no traffic and you have the opportunity, even find a parking lot,” Jackson said. “Go out…and just remind yourself of what your capabilities are and what your motorcycle is capable of.”

He adds that Indianapolis saw a four-day stretch with three deadly motorcycle crashes in March, causing even more concern for the group.

According to a study by the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, the months between May and September saw the most motorcycle crashes from 2018 through 2022.

Jackson says motorists need to be on the lookout as they tend to look past motorcyclists.

“Don’t get complacent behind the wheel,” Jackson said. “Really be looking especially at this time of year. With the smaller profile and less reflective surfaces especially in a traffic mix, it is easy to lose a motorcyclist.”

ABATE offers rider education programming throughout the year and across the state. Jackson encourages motorcyclists of all levels to take one of their courses.

Other tips for riders include double-checking your bike, especially before your first ride and wearing bright clothes.

For drivers, Jackson says to make sure to stay in your lane on the road and to check your blind spot multiple times, especially when around motorcycles.