Abby and Libby park in Delphi meets fundraising goal

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A park dedicated to two murdered Delphi teens has reached its crowdfunding goal ahead of deadline.

By Monday morning, more than 250 donors raised $50,000 for the Abby and Libby Memorial Park.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will match that amount. The money will go toward building the $1 million park off State Road 25.

The 20 acres will feature three softball and baseball fields, playgrounds and walking paths.

Abby Williams and Libby German were found dead more than two years ago. No arrests have been made.

