IMPD seeking public’s help finding kidnapped mother and daughter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman and her daughter are believed to have been kidnapped, and Indianapolis Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating them.

Andrea Castro Guzman, 25, and her daughter, Alexa Castro Guzman, 7, were last seen Nov. 29 near 32 Street and Euclid Avenue.

Police say they believe Andrea and Alexa were taken by Andrea’s boyfriend against their will. He is believed to be heading to Michigan.

Andrea is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.