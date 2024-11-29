24°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
24° Indianapolis

IMPD seeking public’s help finding kidnapped mother and daughter

IMPD searching for kidnapping victims

by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman and her daughter are believed to have been kidnapped, and Indianapolis Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating them.

Andrea Castro Guzman, 25, and her daughter, Alexa Castro Guzman, 7, were last seen Nov. 29 near 32 Street and Euclid Avenue.

Police say they believe Andrea and Alexa were taken by Andrea’s boyfriend against their will. He is believed to be heading to Michigan.

Andrea is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Crime Resources

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Iran to begin enriching uranium...
International News /
Families flock to state parks...
Entertainment /
Flight aborted in midair after...
National News /
Study reveals ‘strong genetic connection’...
Health Spotlight /
Cucumbers recalled after illnesses from...
Health Spotlight /
Billboard apologizes to Taylor Swift...
Taylor Swift /
Trump promised federal recognition for...
Political News /
In a shock offensive, insurgents...
International News /