Abdul-Hakim Shabazz filing Thursday to run for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conservative commentator, radio host, and attorney Abdul-Hakim Shabazz will officially enter the race for Indianapolis mayor on Thursday.

Shabazz will visit the Marion County Clerk’s Office at 11 a.m. to file the necessary paperwork.

In December, Shabazz announced the creation of an exploratory committee for mayor. He said at the time that a run for mayor is something he’s been thinking about for quite some time.

“If I ran for mayor, my three platforms are plain and simple: public safety, public works, and public trust. There’s a malaise over the city of Indianapolis, whether it was the riots, whether it was a crime issue, whether it was a pothole issue, or just a government you don’t feel like listens to you — my job is to fix all that,” Shabazz said in a video posted to his campaign website.

Shabazz said in December that if he decided to run for mayor, he would outline the steps needed to turn his plans into action.

If he files as a Republican, he will face Pastor James Jackson and John L. Crouch in the May primary.

State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) and incumbent mayor Joe Hogsett have already filed paperwork to run in the Democratic primary.