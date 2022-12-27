Local

Abdul-Hakim Shabazz forms exploratory committee for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conservative commentator, radio host, and attorney Abdul-Hakim Shabazz is considering a run for Mayor of Indianapolis in 2023.

In a video posted Tuesday to the website “Abdul 4 Indy,” Shabazz formally announced the creation of an exploratory committee for mayor. The committee will help determine if he should run for office. The formation of an exploratory committee usually comes before a formal campaign announcement.

Shabazz says in the video that a run for mayor is something he’s been thinking about for a while.

“If I ran for mayor, my three platforms are plain and simple: public safety, public works, and public trust. There’s a malaise over the city of Indianapolis, whether it was the riots, whether it was a crime issue, whether it was a pothole issue, or just a government you don’t feel like listens to you — my job is to fix all that.”

Shabazz says that if does decide to launch a mayoral campaign, he will outline the steps needed to turn those plans into action. He did not say if he would run for office as a Democrat, Republican, or independent.

“Like I said: There’s a malaise over the city of Indianapolis and that malaise needs to be gone. We need new direction in our city hall and with our city government, so, hopefully, we can provide that for you,” Shabazz said.

Shabazz says he expects to make a formal announcement in February.

Two candidates, including Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, have already announced mayoral campaigns.

Hogsett, a Democrat, said last month that he will seek a third and final term in office.

The incumbent mayor will face at least one challenger in May’s Democratic primary. State Rep. Robin Shackleford, who represents Indiana House District 98, announced her mayoral campaign in early November. No Republican candidates have announced plans to run against the Democratic party nominee.